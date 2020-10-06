Gospel singer Kelya Richardson, who won BET Sunday Best season 9, is back with new music!

She dropped a new album this past Friday and called in today to discuss up. If you missed it, press play up top!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

BET ‘Sunday Best’ Season 9 Winner Keyla Richardson Drops New Album was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: