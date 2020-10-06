Willie Moore Jr Show
BET ‘Sunday Best’ Season 9 Winner Keyla Richardson Drops New Album

Gospel singer Kelya Richardson, who won BET Sunday Best season 9, is back with new music!

She dropped a new album this past Friday and called in today to discuss up. If you missed it, press play up top!

