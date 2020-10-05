Willie Moore Jr Show
Scripture For The Week: “Thinking Clearly”

1 PETER 1:13 (NLT)

Think clearly and exercise self-control. Look forward to the special blessings that will come to you.

EXPLANATION:

Our thoughts are powerful things. They can lift us up or drag us down! Negative thinking is habit-forming; but so is positive thinking. It is up to us to train our minds to focus on God’s power. As a man thinketh, so is he. It is our choice—I choose pleasant, positive thoughts everyday!

