Keyondra Lockett called in today to talk about her new song, “Trouble Don’t Last,” which came about after a struggle she had with her voice. She didn’t know at the time how fitting it would be for the current state of the nation.
Listen up top!
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM
Sign up for our newsletter:
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
Keyondra Lockett Discusses How A Struggle With Her Voice Inspired Her New Song “Trouble Won’t Last” was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb