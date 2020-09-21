Russ Parr Morning Show
Legal Analyst Paul Butler Talks About The Impact of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Georgetown University Law Professor, MSNBC legal analyst, and author Paul Butler talks about what we can expect now that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away

Butler explains the different possibilities that may arise over the next couple of weeks since Trump has announced he plans on nominating a replacement.

Check out this informative interview above!

