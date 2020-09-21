Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Says He “Expelled” Her From Home, Hiding Assets

Dr. Dre‘s divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, is only getting uglier.

According to Young, the Hip-Hop producer “expelled” her from their home and has been hiding assets so she can’t get her hands on all the money she is seeking.

According to court docs, Dre kicked his wife out and soon started moving money around.

Per the New York Daily News:

