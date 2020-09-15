Tauren Wells Talks Navigating The Gospel Industry [VIDEO]

Tauren Wells‘ sound typically falls into the Contemporary Christian genre but he says his roots are based in gospel music.

Wells explained to Willie Moore Jr., “I grew up listening, and singing, and actually writing more choir type music, gospel music.” Adding, “it’s just a big part of my musical DNA and how I want to express who God is to me.”

Check out the interview below to hear more about Wells’ time in the industry. Also, hear what he thinks about Monica’s song which is also named “Trenches.”:

