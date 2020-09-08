Teyana Taylor Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Rue Rose [PHOTOS]

Congrats to Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert!

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert on Sunday (September 6) in a fashion they’re all too familiar with — at-home birth.

“Not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital,” Shumpert exclaimed. “Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! ”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rue marks baby No. 2 for the Shumperts who welcomed adorable baby Junie back in 2016. Junie was also delivered in a bathroom, sans hospital.

The Shumpert’s second baby girl arriving early threw a small monkey wrench into Teyana’s initial birth plans. She wanted Erykah Badu to act as the doula for this pregnancy but Rue had other ideas.

Teyana revealed she was pregnant back in June with the video for “Wake Up Love.” Junie joined her mother and father in bed and Teyana clutched her growing baby bump as Junie kissed and cradled it.

The second pregnancy was a lot different for Taylor as opposed to the first.

“I’m nervous, you know, like, Junie was unexpected, so it’s like, with the new baby, like, sometimes I feel like the birth of Junie didn’t hurt because I was [so] in shock,” she shared with EThttps://www.etonline.com/teyana-taylor-gives-birth-to-baby-no-2-with-iman-shumpert-151444. “So now being prepared for it, I’m back to square one. Like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. A whole baby’s about to come out of my vagina.’ The thing that’s going through my head is like, ‘Oh, this is about to happen!’”

“I’m learning now, every pregnancy is different,” she added. “I’ve been sick in ways that I’ve never experienced with Junie, with the new baby. So I can’t assume that, you know, the next birth is gonna probably be as seamless, or as quick… I ain’t gonna front, I’m thinking in my head, there’s so much stuff running through my head, I don’t know what to do with myself.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teyana Taylor Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Rue Rose [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com