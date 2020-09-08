How was your Labor Day Weekend? GRIFF invited the whole Get Up! Mornings team over Sunday. Brittany didn’t show up, TJ actually stopped by, and Venos brought his dog! Listen to the funny recap up top.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get Up! Mornings: GRIFF’s Prayer For End Of Summer Functions [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: