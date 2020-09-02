Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Le’Andria Johnson Reveals Why Her New Song “Hold On” Holds A Special Space In Her Heart

Grammy award-winning singer Le’andria Johnson called in today to debut her new song, “Hold On,” dishing on what it means to her. If you missed it, press play up top!

 Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

Le’Andria Johnson Reveals Why Her New Song “Hold On” Holds A Special Space In Her Heart  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Represent The Vote
Photos
Close