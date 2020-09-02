Grammy award-winning singer Le’andria Johnson called in today to debut her new song, “Hold On,” dishing on what it means to her. If you missed it, press play up top!
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM EST
Sign up for our newsletter:
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
Le’Andria Johnson Reveals Why Her New Song “Hold On” Holds A Special Space In Her Heart was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb