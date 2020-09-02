Grammy award-winning singer Le’andria Johnson called in today to debut her new song, “Hold On,” dishing on what it means to her. If you missed it, press play up top!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM

Le’Andria Johnson Reveals Why Her New Song “Hold On” Holds A Special Space In Her Heart was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: