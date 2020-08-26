Kanye West Won’t Be On Missouri Ballot Either

Kanye West‘s blatant spoiler campaign for President is taking all the L’s. The rapper won’t be appearing on the Missouri ballot after failing to get enough signatures.

Today our office issued a letter to Kanye West informing him of the insufficiency of his independent candidate nomination petition for President. The petition was determined to have 6,557 valid signatures of the required 10,000. pic.twitter.com/vxOSk8WCD3 — Missouri SOS Office (@MissouriSOS) August 25, 2020

In order to get on the ballot, Mr. West needed 10,000 signatures.

However, as reported by the Kansas City Star, Yeezy came up short by 3,443 of the signatures he needed to get a spot on the November general election ballot. The info comes from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, which made the announcement on Tuesday (August 25) in a letter to West.

Nevertheless, word is West is focusing on getting on Arizona’s ballot, which happens to be a key swing state. Despite not having a chance in hell—you know it, and everyone knows it—of winning the election.

Per TMZ:

Sources tell TMZ … Ye and his campaign are doing a full blitz to get his name in front Arizona voters’ eyes come November, and a big part of that will lie in what KW and co. are willing to spend to get it done. Brace yourself … we hear they’ll drop half a mil if needed. The devil’s in the details … we’re told the 3rd-party petitioning group Ye has hired to gather signatures, Let the Voters Decide, is sending upwards of 100 people into the Copper State over the next week to try and gather 37,769 names … the required number to get in. Our sources say petitioners on the ground are getting paid $8 for every signature collected, so if you do the math … that adds up quick. Ye’s got money to blow though, obviously. Fact is … Kanye needs Arizona considering he’s been booted off nearly as many ballots he’s on.

Allegedly, Kanye West is financing all this struggle himself. But we’re taking that with a grain of salt considering GOP operatives have been reportedly involved in getting him on ballots.

Think Kanye West will come to the realization that the GOP is blatantly exploiting him anytime soon?

Praise God … look at all the ballots we’re on On 🕊

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Vermont

West Virginia

Colorado

Iowa

Utah

Minnesota

Tennessee

Virginia — ye (@kanyewest) August 21, 2020

