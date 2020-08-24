Willie Moore Jr Show
Scripture For The Week: “Put All Your Trust In God’s Word”

ISAIAH 40:8 (NLT)

The grass withers, and the flowers fade, but the word of our God stands forever.

EXPLANATION:

We are mortal, but God’s Word is eternal and unfailing. Public opinion changes and is unreliable, but God’s Word is constant. Only in God’s eternal Word will we find lasting solutions to our problems and needs.

