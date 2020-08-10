Coronavirus Update: Almost 100,000 Children Tested Positive for Covid-19 in July

More than 97,000 children in the U.S. tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, according to a new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Child coronavirus cases increased 40% nationwide during those two weeks. At least 86 children nationwide have died since May.

The report is being released just as students nationwide return to in-person learning at school this week and other students are returning to remote learning after outbreaks just days after the school year began.

Students from several schools in one Georgia school district are being asked to self-quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak.

Since the start of the school year a week ago, the Cherokee County School District says 19 students and 4 teachers and staff in at least 16 schools have tested positive for the virus.

Another high school in Georgia has closed its doors temporarily after a photo of a crowded hall full of children, many without masks, went viral and faced national criticism. Nine students and staff members at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia have tested positive for the virus. Two students who shared photos of the school on social media were initially suspended, but after more national outcry, their punishments were reversed.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

As another week begins and uncertainty of the passage of a new stimulus package grows, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the administration isn’t opposed to spending additional money in the next coronavirus relief package but did not specify when his team would meet with Democrats.

“We’re not stuck at the $1 trillion dollars, but we’re not going to go to unlimited amounts of money that don’t make sense,” he said during an appearance on CNBC on Monday.

He reiterated the administration’s position against funding for state and local governments after the President’s executive action cut the federal unemployment benefit from $600 to $400, requiring states to pay for 25%.

While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said the federal government would be willing to pay the entire cost if governors make a request. The move has drawn much criticism as states would be required to pay billions of dollars if forced to pay 25% in additional unemployment benefits.

A review by the Kaiser Health News service and The Associated Press finds at least 48 state and local health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 23 states. Yesterday, California’s public health director, Dr. Sonia Angeil, quit without explanation and last week, New York City’s health commissioner was replaced after months of tension with city leaders. Many of the firings and resignations have to do with threats, conflicts over mask orders or social distancing shutdowns, said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

Renters in Viriginia can breathe a sigh of relief as the state’s Supreme Court has granted a request from Governor Ralph Northam to temporarily stop evictions proceedings. The protections for renters who can’t pay their rent will be extend through the beginning of September.

Justice D. Arthur Kelsey, who disagreed with the decision, said it infringed on the rights of landlords who have a right to seek legal means to collect money from nonpaying renters.

As air traffic begins to pick up after coming to a halt in the early spring, airport security is discovering guns at security checkpoints at three times the rate prior to the pandemic. Eighty percent of the guns carried by passengers were loaded.

Gun sales have exploded in recent months. FBI data shows that there were more than 3.6 million firearms background checks requested in July, a 79% increase from July 2019. Analysts believe the rise in gun sales has been driven by first-time gun owners.

On Sunday, police were called to break up party with nearly 300 people in New Jersey. The event, described as a “pop-up” party, was posted on Facebook and showed few people wearing masks or social distancing. According to the police report, most attendees left without incident, but some were reported to have urinated on property and vehicles. The party host, who charged admission, was arrested.

Also On Black America Web: