Angela Simmons Is Dating Boxer Daniel Jacobs [PHOTOS]

Angela Simmons is back in the dating game and has a new boo.

His name is Daniel Jacobs and he is a boxer from Brooklyn, according to boxing records. The stats say that he has been boxing since 2007 and has fought 39 fights. The 33-year-old goes by the alias Miracle Man because he was able to overcome a major obstacle. He was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma in 2011 and couldn’t walk for some time, Premier Boxing Champions stated. He had a tumor on his spine that left him paralyzed. Jacobs was able to recover after 19 months and became the first cancer survivor to win a boxing title.

“They told me I would never box or walk again,” he told the New York Daily News. “I proved everyone wrong.”

In May, Simmons said she was looking for love and it looks like she found it.

“I want to date. I’m open to it,” she told Page Six. “The guy would have to have certain qualities. He has to definitely be a family man, God-fearing, funny, established, it’s a long list. My son will definitely have to give his approval. I don’t want anybody around my son if he doesn’t like him, absolutely.”

Her ex-fiance and the father of her son, Sutton Tennyson, was shot 13 times in 2018. Michael Williams, 44, turned himself in for Tennyson’s murder and was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and murder according to 11 Alive.

Jacobs also has a son as well.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

