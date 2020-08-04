Fresh off of his appearance on Verzuz with Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond has shared the official video for “Alright.” Backed by his choir and band, Hammond and company take over a body garage and delivers the gospel to remind you – no matter what your struggle is, everything will be alright.

Watch the video in full below.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch Fred Hammond’s ‘Alright’ Video was originally published on praisehouston.com