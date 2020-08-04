Willie Moore Jr Show
Watch Fred Hammond’s ‘Alright’ Video

Festival of Praise - Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Karen Clark Sheard,

Source: Festival of Praise – Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, K / Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

Fresh off of his appearance on Verzuz with Kirk FranklinFred Hammond has shared the official video for “Alright.” Backed by his choir and band, Hammond and company take over a body garage and delivers the gospel to remind you – no matter what your struggle is, everything will be alright.

Watch the video in full below.

 

Watch Fred Hammond's 'Alright' Video  was originally published on praisehouston.com

