Fresh off of his appearance on Verzuz with Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond has shared the official video for “Alright.” Backed by his choir and band, Hammond and company take over a body garage and delivers the gospel to remind you – no matter what your struggle is, everything will be alright.
Watch the video in full below.
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE
Sign up for our newsletter:
Watch Fred Hammond’s ‘Alright’ Video was originally published on praisehouston.com
More From BlackAmericaWeb