According to WSBTV, 17-year-old Justin Hunter, a rising senior at Johns Creek High School lost both his parents to COVID-19 in the same week.

Hunter, a linebacker on Johns Creek High’s football team, told WSBTV hat he will dedicate this entire season to his family. He said his whole family tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago, but his mother and father developed symptoms that they never recovered from.

Eugene Hunter, his father ago 59, died July 26 and Angie Hunter, his mother ago 57, died July 30th. They were both active in the community and were always there to lend a helping hand.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Atlanta High School Football Star Loses Both Parents To COVID-19 was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Black America Web: