A racist and fatphobic letter-writer couldn’t deal with the Black joy one Florida family was showcasing after their daughters’ graduation.

According to NBC News, the family decorated the outside of their home with posters of their twin daughters Xanah and Xarah. Then, on Thursday, David Sproul said his family found an anonymous letter in their mailbox demanding the posters be removed.

“Don’t you think enough is enough? It’s time to take those hideous posters of that ugly fat black girl down off your house,” the letter read. “What a disgrace to the neighborhood. In fact, your entire brood is a disgrace to the neighborhood. Consider moving to a ‘hood’ of your kind. Your neighbors are watching you!”

Sproul told NBC News that he was shocked by the letter.

“I would say that was coldblooded because it was directed about kids,” he said. “Even if it wasn’t about race, to do something like that to a child, say something like that to children is terrible.”

Sproul said he and his family have resided in the Timber Creek Plantation neighborhood in Yulee, which is about 25 miles north of Jacksonville, for five years. They said they haven’t experienced any similar racist incidents before.

Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist Letter After Graduation was originally published on newsone.com