“Relax your body” were the words Lamar Odom’s fiance, Sabrina Parr gave as advice while he laid flat getting hairs zapped off of his bikini line.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Yes, former NBA star and Kardashian, Lamar Odom got lasered down under and let someone record it all!

“The pain won’t be as intense if you relax your body,” Sabrina kept reminding him, but from the look on his face, Odom definitely wasn’t relaxed. Pop Smoke’s song “Enjoy Yourself” playing in the background made this video even funnier…

Yikes! Lamar Odom Gets A Bikini Wax was originally published on kysdc.com