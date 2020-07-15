Russ Parr Morning Show
Yikes! Lamar Odom Gets A Bikini Wax

“Relax your body” were the words Lamar Odom’s fiance, Sabrina Parr gave as advice while he laid flat getting hairs zapped off of his bikini line.

Yes, former NBA star and Kardashian, Lamar Odom got lasered down under and let someone record it all!

“The pain won’t be as intense if you relax your body,” Sabrina kept reminding him, but from the look on his face, Odom definitely wasn’t relaxed. Pop Smoke’s song “Enjoy Yourself” playing in the background made this video even funnier…

 

[caption id="attachment_4838959" align="alignright" width="200"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Lamar Odom used to be an NBA All Star on a championship team. That's probably not why most people will remember him.Today, however, it seems as if Odom has turned a new leaf, and is enjoying life with his new fiance, Sabrina Parr, who just happens to be from Cleveland, Ohio. However Destiny Odom, Odom's daughter, took to instagram to tell a different story. Destiny alleges Lamar's fiancé Sabrina Parr is physically abusing the ex-NBA star. She revealed that Sabrina punched Odom in the mouth, among other things. The original post has since been deleted but you can check it out below.  

 

