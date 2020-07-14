Tamera Mowry Exits ‘The Real’

First Amanda Seales and now Tamera Mowry.

After a 7-year run, Tamara is done with “The Real.” Tamera took to Instagram to officially announce her departure after rumors started popping up that she was leaving the talk show.

“All good things must come to an end. It’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” Tamera said in an Instagram post.

This announcement from Mowry comes a month after Amanda Seales announced she was departing the show.

No details have been released on who will replace Amanda or Tamera.

