Sometimes, Terry Crews says some things that just don’t make sense but Russ Parr wants to know, why are we taking Crews’ comments so personal because at the end of the day, Terry can’t help it. Why? Money has changed him.

Check out the rant below:

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: