DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Dr. Dre’s Wife Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage

City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

According to TMZ, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, has filed for a divorce.

On Monday, Young filed and listed irreconcilable differences for the reason behind the separation. Young–who was previously married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt–is also seeking spousal support and sources close to the family say there was no prenuptial agreement between the two.

The two tied the knot on May 25, 1996 and have two adult children together.

TMZ reached out to Dr. Dre for a statement but the rapper/music producer had no comment at the time.

Source: TMZ 

 

Dr. Dre’s Wife Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage  was originally published on hot963.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close