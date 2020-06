Pray this with us on this wonderful Wednesday: “Lord, whatever we face, you’re bigger than that and we give you thanks.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get Up! Mornings: A Midweek Prayer To Keep You Going [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: