White Man Caught On Video Calling Black Reporter A “Monkey”

6ABC reporter Christie Lleto was in the city reporting as she was rudely interrupted by a heckler.

Source: IG / IG

Philly   6ABC reporter Christie Lleto was in the city reporting as she was rudely interrupted by a heckler. The white male intervened to make some racial comments to the African-American reporter.

Christie uploaded the video to her own social platforms to show the racist male comparing the woman to a monkey.

Check it out below:

 

Christie later went on her Instagram to confirm that monkey is considered a racial slur for anyone that has been living under a rock.

 

