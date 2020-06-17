White Man Caught On Video Calling Black Reporter A “Monkey”

Philly 6ABC reporter Christie Lleto was in the city reporting as she was rudely interrupted by a heckler. The white male intervened to make some racial comments to the African-American reporter.
Christie uploaded the video to her own social platforms to show the racist male comparing the woman to a monkey.
Check it out below:
View this post on Instagram
The first video and post is from @6abc anchorwoman and journalist, @christie_ileto's story. She is who the white boy is referring to. The second video is reposted from @matteomckelvey Disturbing!!!! Yet not surprising. His place of employment and identity needs to be identified. Racist should be placed in a national database like child molesters❗❗❗
Christie later went on her Instagram to confirm that monkey is considered a racial slur for anyone that has been living under a rock.
