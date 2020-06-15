Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, he is one of at least two players on the NFL team that have tested positive for COVID-19.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Zeke’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed the diagnosis. Elliott is feeling well despite the circumstances.

According to the Dallas Morning Star News, there are actually two players who have the coronavirus. The team hasn’t revealed who they are (it was Zeke’s agent who confirmed) and has declined to comment citing privacy issues.

Recently, NFL teams announced their would be safety protocoal enacted when their facilities do open. However, Prescott had been working out privately in the Dallas area with others that include his own quarterback Dak Prescott . This is where we mention that back in mid-April both of them were exposed on social media hosting a party with numerous people and no types of social distancing despite a quarantine.

And that’s not even considering the aforementioned workouts that made it online.

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

Lately, cases of the coronavirus have experienced a spike in Southern states, including Texas.

But wait, Zeke let off this cryptic tweet referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which means you can’t just be putting people’s medical business out there.

HIPAA ?? — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive For Coronavirus was originally published on hiphopwired.com