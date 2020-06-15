Coronavirus Update: Millions of Low-Income Americans May Miss Out on Stimulus Payments

For several months, Americans have struggled financially after suddenly losing their incomes. While millions of stimulus checks have been received to help pay for food and housing, about 12 million low-income citizens, who earn less than $12,200 a year, are at risk of missing out on federal aid because they are not required to file taxes. Since these individuals are not in the IRS system, they must file a form by October 15 by using an online tool on the irs.gov website.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank, is asking states and counties to help notify people that they may be eligible for the money. About 9 million people who don’t file taxes receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Medicaid benefits, which means that states have their information on file.

Anyone who filed a tax return this year may experience delays in getting their refund or stimulus payment because employees stopped working in IRS offices due to the pandemic. Anyone required to file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 must do so before they are sent the stimulus money.

The stimulus payments are worth up to $1,200 per individual and up to $2,400 per couple, plus an additional $500 for each dependent.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

As scientists continue their search for a cure to the pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is halting its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by Trump for treating coronavirus. The agency said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, which have been linked to heart complications, severely low blood pressure and nerve damage, create a greater risk to patients than any potential benefits.

During an interview with a British newspaper over the weekend, Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted a return to normalcy following the pandemic will come within a year if people restrict their typical summer travel and activities. While hotspots like New York and New Jersey show tremendous progress in slowing the spread, 18 states have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past week and more than six states report more than a 50% jump.

Several players for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, including Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to a report by NFL Network, none of the players were in the teams’ facilities, which were allowed to reopen beginning May 19. Recently, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen tested positive for Covid-19.

A 70-year-old Seattle man who contracted Covid-19 said his final goodbyes, has surprised family, friends and hospital staff by making a full recovery. As he was released from the hospital, he was given another surprise: a 3,000-item hospital bill, totaling $1.1 million. However, Michael Flor, who was hospitalized for 62 days, may not have to pay the bill due to steps taken by Congress to protect Americans from being charged for seeking testing and treatment for coronavirus.

Also On Black America Web: