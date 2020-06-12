Russ Parr Morning Show
DC Mayor Appreciation Day: Bowser Talks Police Defunding & What’s Next For The City

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is being celebrated across RADIO One’s local DC stations and on the Russ Parr Morning Show (RPMS).

Mayor Bowser called into the RPMS to discuss her globally applauded “Black Lives Matter” street painting, what defunding the police looks like in D.C. and much more in the interview above.

Check it out!

