D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Commissions Black Lives Matter Artwork In Front Of White House

Mayor Bowser signed off on renaming a portion of the street in front of the White House along with artwork that sends a very clear message to President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reports that earlier Friday morning (June 5), Bowser looked on as protestors gathered at the corner section of 16th Street and H Street in Washington’s Northwest section, renaming the street Black Lives Matter Plaza. The action coincides with artist Rose Jaffe‘s Black Lives Matter piece that stretches along 16th Street for two blocks in bright yellow letters.

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Mayor Bowser hasn’t said much to the press about the most recent actions but has eased curfews and allowed demonstrators to gather peacefully in the city. Currently, according to local news reports, there is little to no police presence near the White House where the artwork and renamed street is located.

“In America, you can peacefully assemble,” Mayor Bowser told the crowd. She also shared video images of the Black Lives Matter sign via her Twitter account.

In all seriousness, the artwork and street renaming are powerful gestures but much has to be done to address police brutality and violence, along with the health and economic disparities faced by Black Americans in Washington and beyond.

Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let us stand with determination. Determination to make America the land it ought to be. pic.twitter.com/XOfu6CGEGY — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

