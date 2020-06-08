WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 8, 2020: Biden Makes It Official — Protest, Register & Vote — NFL Apology

1. Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Presidential Nomination

The term “presumptive Democratic nominee,” can now be removed from any news stories describing Joe Biden.

2. Do The Right Thing: Protest, Register and Vote

As protests continue in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, questions are not only being asked regarding changes in police training and actions, but also will these protests effect actions at the ballot box?

3. Coronavirus Update: Global Deaths Hit 400,000 As U.S. Infections Swell Amid Protests

The world reached another milestone in the pandemic early Sunday morning. According to Johns Hopkins University’s tally, global deaths from coronavirus hit 400,000.

4. To Roger Goodell and NFL Owners: Say ALL of Their Names

After years of looking the other way, National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the league was wrong for not listening to players’ call for action against racism.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Omega Psi Phi

Founded November 17, 1911, on the campus of Howard University, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity holds the distinction as the first fraternity for Black men founded on the campus of a historically Black college.

