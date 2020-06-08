2 TIMOTHY 1:7 (NKJV)

For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

EXPLANATION:

The Holy Spirit is the ONE who gives us spiritual gifts and empowers us to use them. God’s Spirit does not impart fear or cowardice, but power, love, and a sound mind, or “self-control”. The Spirit imparts power for the various circumstances of ministry. The love the Spirit gives to us should be directed toward other individuals. Furthermore, as we use our spiritual gifts to build up the church, we should exercise self-control, using our abilities only at the appropriate times.

Scripture For The Week “Stir Up The Gift God Gave To You” was originally published on 955thelou.com

