Dr. Melissa Clark Talks About The Impact Of Racism On Health

Did you know that it is scientifically proven that dealing with racism can have a negative impact on one’s health?

Dr. Melissa Clark breaks this down in the interview above. Plus, she answers listeners questions including one about underlying health conditions and the recovery chances with COVID-19.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: