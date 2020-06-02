Dr. Melissa Clark Talks About The Impact Of Racism On Health

Did you know that it is scientifically proven that dealing with racism can have a negative impact on one’s health?
Dr. Melissa Clark breaks this down in the interview above. Plus, she answers listeners questions including one about underlying health conditions and the recovery chances with COVID-19.
