Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Audio

Get Up! Mornings: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares A Dose Of Encouragement You Need To Hear Today

We checked in with our friend Pastor Mike Jr. to see how he’s doing during the pandemic. He also gave some words of encouragement.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Sign up for our newsletter:

Get Up! Mornings: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares A Dose Of Encouragement You Need To Hear Today  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Photos
Close