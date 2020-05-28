We checked in with our friend Pastor Mike Jr. to see how he’s doing during the pandemic. He also gave some words of encouragement.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE
Sign up for our newsletter:
Get Up! Mornings: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares A Dose Of Encouragement You Need To Hear Today was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb