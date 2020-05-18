Questlove Hosting Food Network Special ‘QUESTLOVE’S POTLUCK’, Guests Include Bun B, Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle & More

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is a man of many fine tastes be it Hip-Hop music (obviously), sneakers and food, amongst other interests. The Roots drummer’s culinary affinities have led to his hosting a brand new Food Network special called Questlove’s Potluck at the end of May.

Questlove’s Potluck will premiere on the Food Network on Thursday, May 28th at 10pm ET.

We’re in the midst of a pandemic, so you won’t be able to physically participate, but you will see Quest kick it with guests that include Tiffany Haddish, Patti LaBelle and Hannibal Burress, and more.

With Quest holding down the virtual hosting duties, those tuning in will see an eclectic group of stars breaking bread and sharing their fav dishes and drinks. Besides the aforementioned, those on deck to participate remotely while sheltering in place in their home kitchens include Bun B, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Tariq Trotter…ahem Black Thought, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Wilde and Roy Wood Jr. More stars will also be announced as the premiere approaches.

Quest isn’t just hosting to show off his contact list, the show will support Supporting America’s Food Fund, a fundraising initiative launched by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple.

“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do. When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it’s even more meaningful,” said Questlove via a statement. “America’s Food Fund is supporting several organizations including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, that are tackling one of the biggest issues many of our neighbors are facing, access to food. I hope everyone will join me and my friends, for a night of food, drink, and laughter in supporting this incredible organization, and having some fun while we’re at it!”

In late 2019, Quest released a cookbook called Mixtape Potluck, in case you’re questioning (see what we did there?) his foodie bonafides.

Find more info Questlove’s Potluck at FoodNetwork.com/QuestlovesPotluck.

