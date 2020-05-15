On May 14, 2020, a video surfaced the internet of a black man from Reading, Pennsylvania being arrested and the video is horrifying. A gang of police officers tackled the man down and continuously struck him in the face.

One of the police officers claimed that he had a warrant and was trying to get away even though he was on the ground so they started to tase him. It is clear that the police officers were being overly aggressive with the gentleman regardless if he had a warrant.

More information to come as the story develops.

Police Officers Overly Tase Black Man As He Screamed Out For Help In Pennsylvania was originally published on rnbphilly.com