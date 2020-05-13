Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child By Tristan Thompson?

Social media users can spot anything and they’re speculating that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with baby number two with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe has been very open about having another baby with the basketball player and it looks like there could be a bun in the oven according to social media hints.

Some of the reasons fans are suspecting that the couple may be with child are because of the hidden messages on social media. Her friends are sending her gifts for no reason, every photo is some hint of pink, there is an overuse of throwbacks, and mother Kris Jenner sent her doughnuts which is foreign to the Kardashian.

If that wasn’t enough evidence, all of Khloe’s recent posts are taken chest up which is an obvious sign of pregnancy. The reality star has voiced that she wanted another girl with Thompson so that baby True can have a full sibling sharing the same parents. The couple is quarantining together so the thought isn’t far fetched but Khloe is upset about fans invading her womb.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” Kardashian wrote. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

She ranted on Twitter saying that the rumor is not true.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child By Tristan Thompson? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com