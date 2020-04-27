WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 27, 2020: Black Women Beseech Biden — Jail To Quarantine — Racist Texts Investigated

1. Hundreds Of Black Women Beseech Biden

What You Need To Know:

More than 200 Black women signed and sent a letter Friday urging Joe Biden to pick one of their own— a Black woman-as his running mate.

2. Celebrations In The Age Of The Coronavirus: Michigan Man Exonerated In Murder Celebrates Freedom In Quarantine

What You Need To Know:

After years of declaring his innocence, a second black man was released from a Michigan prison last week.

3. Coronavirus Update: IRS Sets Deadline for SSI, Veterans Benefits Recipients To Receive Stimulus Money For Child Dependents

What You Need To Know:

The IRS late Friday announced a May 5 deadline for recipients of Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs benefits to submit information to the agency if they want to receive extra money for children in their household to be included in the coronavirus relief payments.

4. State Attorney General Office To Investigate Racist Text Sent To Atlanta Mayor

What You Need To Know:

The Georgia Attorney General has responded to a call by state Democratic lawmakers to find out who sent a racist text to the personal cell phone of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

5. Say Her Name: Vanessa Guillen, Soldier Missing from Fort Hood

What You Need To Know:

Fort Hood Military Police have issued a “Be on the Lookout” notice to civilian and military police as a part of the extensive search for Private First Class Vanessa Guillen.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: