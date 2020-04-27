Coronavirus Update: U.S. Cases Nearing One Million

The U.S. is beginning the week by approaching another milestone: 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases. There are now over 3 million cases worldwide. The U.S. has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world.

As the number of cases continues to grow, several states are announcing plans to ease shelter-in-place restrictions and reopen nonessential businesses. Health officials warn that lifting restrictions could erase progress and open the door for more infections.

THE PANDEMIC 52-year-old gospel recording artist Troy Sneed has passed away from COVID-19. The Florida A&M alum was a college football and member of the university’s gospel choir. Sneed sang with the Georgia Mass Choir and went on to have a successful solo career.

Board Chairman John Tyson of Tyson Foods issued a warning to the public that “millions of pounds of meat” will disappear from the supply chain as the coronavirus pandemic continues to close food processing plants. This, he says, will lead to product shortages in grocery stores throughout the U.S. in the next couple of weeks. On Sunday, the CDC issued new interim guidelines for meat processing plants to address the crisis.

As the pandemic ravages long-term care facilities, the U.S. nursing home industry is asking states for immunity from lawsuits for the 15,600 facilities nationwide. So far at least six states have provided explicit immunity from COVID-19 lawsuits for nursing homes, and six more have granted some form of immunity to health care providers. Patient advocates are concerned that nursing homes accused of extreme neglect could avoid liability. [READ MORE] Rapper Scarface of the Houston rap group Geto Boys contracted the coronavirus in March. Now, the rapper, who ran for the Houston City Council in 2019, is on dialysis after fighting double pneumonia and kidney failure as a result of COVID-19.