Along with business owners, artists are also suffering due to the effects of COVID-19 and Ava DuVernay is making sure creatives are taken care of during this time. Although millions are quarantined and confined to their homes, the When They See Us director reminds us of the importance of the arts. As the country faces it’s the darkest hour, it’s film and television that people have turned to, to keep sane and from boredom.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Because of artists like Ava, creatives stand a chance amid this deadly outbreak because she acknowledges the power and need for minority artists as well as the value in having autonomy over their own narratives.
“Establishing Array Grants furthers Array’s mission to support arts advocates around the country that are cultural necessities in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women being made, it’s crucial to support the organizations that nurture and nourish these voices,” Regina Miller, Array Alliance’s executive director said in a press release.
READ ALSO: Netflix Wins Bidding War Over Ava Duvernay’s Nipsey Hussle Documentary
“In just the last few weeks, we’ve all gained a new appreciation for the value of human connection and the simple comfort of being together, sharing stories, in a place that feels safe and welcoming. Every community deserves that.”
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
Ava DuVernay Launches $250,000 Grant Program For Minority Creatives Affected By COVID-19 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com