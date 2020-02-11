Netflix Wins Bidding War Over Ava Duvernay’s Nipsey Hussle Documentary

Ava DuVernay has set her eyes on a documentary about Nipsey Hussle that she will produce and direct for Netflix.

According to Deadline, work on the project is set to begin less than a year after Nipsey was fatally shot in South Los Angeles.

The doc will be a co-production between DuVernay’s company Array Now and Nipsey’s Marathon Films.

The announcement comes after an intense bidding war believed to have been more than $10 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Apple and Amazon were also looking to buy the film before Netflix picked it up.

Nipsey’s estate reached out directly to DuVernay to helm the project after being impressed with her past work, specifically for “13th” and “When They See Us,” per Complex.

Note from Marathon Films regarding Nipsey Hussle documentary. pic.twitter.com/pemiDNfWW6 — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 11, 2020

News of the documentary comes after DuVernay introduced a memorial performance in honor of the late rapper at the 2020 Grammys in January. At the time, Nipsey posthumously won his first Grammy award for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle.”

“Tonight we celebrate the enduring memory of an artist and a leader who made brave, brilliant strides to unite this community here in Los Angeles and around the world,” DuVernay said, per PEOPLE.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” Ken Ehrlich, Grammy Awards executive producer previously said of the West Coast icon.

“There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come,” he added.

Nipsey was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing Company in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He was 33.

He is survived by his 3-year-old son Kross Ermias with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, and his 11-year-old daughter Emani from a previous relationship.

