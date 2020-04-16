Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who Say He Adopted Her At 15 And Married Her When She Was 17 [WATCH]

Brandon Caldwell

Drama, Love & Hip-Hop and all – Kirk Frost and Rasheeda‘s marriage has stood the test of time for 20 years. However, the internet can be a giant rumor mill of conspiracy theories and more and the latest one? That Kirk not only adopted Rasheeda when she was 15 but married her at 17 … when he was 30.

Kirk adopted Rasheeda when shorty was 15…started having relations with her as a legal parent.. married her at 17 while he was 30. They been together for 20 years. He has 7 kids, 2 are hers. Why nobody compare him to Robert Kelly? — bootleg conspiracy theorist (@giomiooo) April 15, 2020

Well … leave it to Kirk and Rasheeda to jump in and not only defend their marriage (again) but defend themselves against this wild ass rumor.

U ain’t told nobody shit w/ yo bootleg conspiracy theory ass. Come w/ facts not assumptions if u gone try 2 blast sumbody. Here’s some help I’ve never been adopted I didn’t know shit bout Kirk when I was 15 & sho wasn’t thinkin bout gettin married @ 17 so worry bout Dat Rona! — RASHEEDA (@RASHEEDA) April 15, 2020

For the record, Kirk decided to make an entire video knocking down the rumors.

“For all the people who’s minding MY business. First of all, I ain’t f*cking adopted Rasheeda,” he says in the clip. “Since ya’ll on some stupid sh*t, I’m not interested in adopting Rasheeda. I would definitely not be marrying no one…at 17? And I’m 31? Grow up.”

He added, “For the record, I’m not going to tell nobody’s age, but trust me I’m not interested in marrying a f*cking minor.”

Watch the video below.

Since people wanna talk here u go! pic.twitter.com/ZSWxW1gnoV — Kirk (@FROST117) April 16, 2020

