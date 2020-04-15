Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders

My hair is perpetually dry. It doesn’t matter how much oil, grease, cream or leave-in conditioner I put on my hair, when I wake up the next day, it’s like I never moisturized it in the first place. I have low porosity hair.

Hair porosity sounds like some complicated scientific term to comprehend, but it’s pretty simple: if you have low-porous hair like me, your hair does’t easily retain moisture. If you have high-porosity hair your hair retains more water. How do you know which type of hair you have? Try the strand test.

Elle Magazine recently spoke with the legendary Frédéric Fekkai, who shared his expertise on low-porosity hair. “You will immediately see lack of luster and hair elasticity. The hair will start to split as well,” he said.

Because the cuticle on low porosity hair are tight, it is harder for water and moisture to penetrate the strand. So how do you treat low-porosity hair?

“You can treat low porosity hair by using a very nurturing and rich treatment mask,” said Fekkai. Steamers are also essential for low-porosity hair. “Cold water should be used to rinse the hair in order to seal the hair cuticles and help with frizz,” he added.

He recommends using Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Leave-In Conditioner ($11.99) and Mizani’s 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner ($34).

Have a little more money to spend? We recommend trying Quidad’s Curl Immersion Triple Treat Deep Conditioner ($38).

How To Treat Low Porosity Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com