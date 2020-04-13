Coronavirus Update: U.S. Hit Grim Milestone As All 50 States Are Under Disaster Declaration

Over a 22-day span, Trump has declared a major emergency in all 50 states and most territories through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The final disaster declaration happened on Saturday, the same day the U.S. hit another milestone, becoming the country with the most deaths from the virus. This is the first time in U.S. history that all 50 states are under a disaster declaration.

American Samoa is the only U.S. territory that has not received a disaster designation.

The declaration allows states to receive federal funding to fight the spread of the virus. With medical equipment in dire need on the state and local levels, governors are welcoming the aid.

The U.S. has the most cases in the world at least 547,681, leading to at least 21,686 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are more than 1.8 million cases and almost 115,000 deaths worldwide.

The Pandemic

According to a report by USA TODAY, at least 2,300 nursing homes in 37 states have reported positive cases of COVID-19. More than 3,000 residents have died. The numbers are much larger than those reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late March. The new numbers may still be inaccurate due to lack of testing and inconsistent record-keeping from state to state.

A recent study on the effects of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine was shut down because some patients taking high doses developed irregular heart rates generating “safety hazards.” Chloroquine is similar to hydroxychloroquine, the drug that Trump has claimed is a possible “game changer” in treating the coronavirus. The drug has not been approved to treat coronavirus by the Food and Drug Administration.

Top officials are preparing to reopen the U.S. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said yesterday on the “Today” show that the U.S. needs to reopen gradually. He added that relaxing social distancing guidelines has to be done carefully.

Ford and 3M are partnering to produce a new pressurized respirator face mask for health care workers. The mask is called a Powered Air-Purifying Respirator, or PAPR. Ford is also partnering with Joyson Saftey Systems to produce reusable gowns for health care workers.

States

As part of Chicago’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is creating a racial-equity rapid response team. African Americans make up 70% of the COVID-19 deaths in Chicago.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expressing his objection to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plans to open businesses in the state soon. “We know that there’s more community spread out there, and we are expecting more deaths,” he said in a CNN interview on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a preliminary injunction preventing Alabama from restricting abortions as part of a ban on elective medical procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some clinics that are still performing abortions are reporting a surge since the coronavirus-related bans have been enacted.

Politics & Business

The U.S. Supreme Court will begin hearing cases by telephone next month. Two of those cases will include Trump’s plea to shield his financial documents from release. There will likely be a “live audio feed of these arguments to news media,” the Court said.

The Senate won’t take any action on a stalled coronavirus relief bill until at least Thursday. In a 30-second meeting on Monday, neither Republicans nor Democrats attempted to pass the bill for a second time. Last week, both parties blocked dueling proposals to inject more cash into small businesses suffering from the pandemic.

Amazon is hiring an additional 75,000 workers to handle rising demand caused by the spread of coronavirus. Hourly workers have already received a $2 raise and increased overtime pay.

