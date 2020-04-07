Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Critics Of Her Sexual Lyrics: ‘What Are You Really Mad About?’

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against folks who take issue with her sexually charged lyrics and the double standard between male and female rappers.

“A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised. A man can talk about how he’s about to do all of these drugs and then come and shoot your house up. But as soon as I say something about my vagina, it’s the end of the world?” Megan tells the May issue of Marie Claire.

“What are you really mad about? You cannot be mad about me rapping about sex. That’s not what you’re mad about. It’s something deeper,” she explained. “Not only am I rapping about sex, I’m rapping about you making me feel good. I’m not rapping about licking on you. No, you’re going to do what I told you to do, and I feel like sometimes that can be a little intimidating.

“Sometimes it’s overwhelming to some men. They can’t handle it, they get a little shook, they get a little scared,” she added. “But I’m not going nowhere, so get used to it.”

The hip-hop star previously addressed the double standards in a May 2019 interview with The Fader, saying “Being a girl too—they criticize you harder than they criticize men.”

She added. “If I was out there making little noises like Uzi and Carti be making, they would not rock with that. And not saying that they don’t be going hard, because we definitely finna turn up to both of them, but if it was a chick, like—no.”

Meanwhile, in addition to paving her way in the rap industry, Megan is also working towards a degree in health-care administration at Texas Southern University.

“I never had a plan B; I always had two plan As. I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music,” she said, telling the outlet that due to her hectic schedule, most of her education is online. “When you really want to do something, you’re really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both.”

The Houston native recently released her latest EP, “Suga,” but Megan won’t call the project an album.

“That’s big pressure. That’s like a husband,” she said. “Projects are like, ‘We’re dating, we’re getting to know each other, we’re getting comfortable.’”

