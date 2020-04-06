Tyler Perry Leaves $21K Tip For Out Of Work ATL Restaurant Workers!

At the rate he’s going, we’re gonna be adding the word/name “Angel” to Tyler Perry‘s moniker; he is constantly an angel for those in need.

He earned another star on Sunday when he went to a Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta and left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out-of-work servers.

We hear Tyler’s a huge fan of the restaurant and has been driving over to the one on Northside Parkway pretty frequently to pick up some delicious grub.

Well, on Sunday, he showed his appreciation in a big way … with way more than a 20% tip … $21,000!!!

Welp! That’s 42 new instant fans (+ their families, etc).

Perry’s timing and generosity couldn’t be better, because of course most of the workers are out of work because of the coronavirus crisis. Keep in mind that the federal money laid-off or fired workers was supposed to get looks to be delayed … in some cases up to 20 weeks. So, again, this is a God-send.

Tyler is one of the most charitable guys in entertainment. As TMZ notes, when there’s a disaster anywhere in the world, Mr. Perry’s the one to fly in supplies. Remember the time he had a plane flown down to the Bahamas after it was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Tyler Angel Perry. Hmm, has a nice ring to it, right?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE