Will Smith To Host And Produce Stand-Up Comedy Series

Will Smith is bringing the jokes to Quibi.

The multi-hyphenate will host and produce a new stand-up comedy series titled This Joka for the short-form streaming service, Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Quibi announced Thursday.

The 16-episode show comes from Westbrook and Topgolf Entertainment Group, and will be shot on location at Topgolf and other venues in Las Vegas.

“Will’s love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent,” said Terence Carter, co-president of Westbrook Studios.

Up-and-coming and established comedians will be featured, including Jackie Fabulous, and George Wallace.

