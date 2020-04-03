Will Smith To Host And Produce Stand-Up Comedy Series

Will Smith is bringing the jokes to Quibi.

The multi-hyphenate will host and produce a new stand-up comedy series titled This Joka for the short-form streaming service, Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Quibi announced Thursday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The 16-episode show comes from Westbrook and Topgolf Entertainment Group, and will be shot on location at Topgolf and other venues in Las Vegas.

“Will’s love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent,” said Terence Carter, co-president of Westbrook Studios.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Up-and-coming and established comedians will be featured, including Jackie Fabulous, and George Wallace.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE