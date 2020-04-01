Kenya Moore Reveals She Was Not Allowed To Speak To Marc Daly’s Parents

Veronica Wells

From the moment we learned that Kenya Moore had tied the knot, there were all types of concerns. Was the marriage real? Was she getting married simply to have children? Who was this man?

Now, knowing what we do, those questions seem secondary to the fact that her husband and father of her daughter, Marc Daly seems incredibly abusive.

From the little we’ve seen of this show, it seems that Daly has gone out of his way to devalue Kenya. He said that he hates being married to her, created relationships with her enemies and the woman who spoke ill of his child, simply to go against Kenya. And has generally degraded or denied her contributions.

READ ALSO: Kenya Moore Admits She Confronted Ex-Husband About Sexting Another Woman Before Split

In a recent clip from an upcoming show, it’s clear that his behavior has been more diabolical than what has been previously seen.

Speaking to a friend, Kenya shared just how much Daly had shut her out of his life.

“I want to be happy too and I could have been happy in my marriage if I felt like Marc was in it to be happy as well. One of my issues with him is not being able to just have a conversation without yelling or anger or crossing lines. I know it’s not me. And I know how hard I fought for this marriage. I stopped caring about my feelings and trying to be everything he wanted me to be and work through everything as best I could to keep my family together. I just feel like it’s just always been this block up with him not letting me completely into his life. It’s just a lot of things I felt I was in the dark about.”

In another confessional scene, Kenya tells the cameras, “It kind of feels as though there’s a large part of him or the relationship that I was never privy to.”

Then back in the conversation, Kenya explained, “For example, I’m not allowed to speak to his mother or father.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ultimately, Kenya said that she’s making decisions with her daughter’s best interest in mind.

“I have to do what’s best for Brooklyn. I don’t even care about me. I just care about what is Brooklyn learning what is that going to make of her.”

In another clip, Kenya shared that while Marc can see his daughter whenever he wants, he will not be allowed to stay in her home.

You can watch this clip from Episode 20 in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kenya Moore Reveals She Was Not Allowed To Speak To Marc Daly’s Parents was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com