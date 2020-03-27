Meet The Founder Of Fashion Brand Building Schools In Rural Africa

Uyi Omorogbe is the mastermind behind NASO, a Black-owned contemporary fashion brand that marries Western and African culture to create timeless, minimalist pieces accented with authentic textiles from Africa. Designed in New York City but made in Africa, the apparel line is perfect for the fashion-forward global citizen.

Uyi is a first-generation Nigerian-American who recently graduated from Colgate University where he was also a Division 1 Men’s soccer player.

As a social entrepreneur, he is using his company to invest in the future of Africa by building schools in rural villages and by manufacturing 100% of his products on the continent. The company’s first school was built in the rural Nigerian village of Urhokuosa where Uyi’s father grew up.

His mission is simple: to produce great products, create economic opportunities, and empower the youth of Africa to change their communities and in the process, the world.

Uyi comments, “When our customers wear our clothing, we want them to have a feeling of empowerment, a feeling that makes them think, ‘Well done’ or as we say in Nigeria, ‘NASO.’”

Just recently, Uyi and his company partnered with Banana Republic for a four-day pop-up shop in their flagship store in Manhattan, New York City (Rockefeller Center).

Learn more about the brand at www.shopnaso.com

Also, follow NASO on Facebook.

