Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Was Writing Tell-All About Fighter’s Alleged Abuse Before Her Death

Floyd Mayweather’s ex girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris was reportedly writing a book detailing the fighter’s alleged abuse before her death.

The Sun spoke to a friend of Harris’ who revealed she was in the middle of writing a tell-all about her relationship with Mayweather. Harris was set to expose “savage beatings” she allegedly suffered at the hands of Mayweather.

Earlier this month, Harris was found dead in the front seat of her car. The outlet reports Harris’ friend provided them with excerpts of the memoir. Harris reportedly wrote how Mayweather “almost killed” her during one incident in front of their children.

