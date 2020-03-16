No Evidence Of Drug Use Or Suicide In Death Of Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-Girlfriend

Investigators have found no evidence of drug use or suicide at the scene of Josie Harris, the mother to three of Floyd Mayweather’s children, who was found dead in her car by police in California on last week. She was 40.

According to the Daily Mail, Harris was embroiled in a $20 million lawsuit against the boxer at the time of her death after she claimed Mayweather was physically violent towards her in 2010.

On Friday, the retired boxer, 43, paid tribute to his ex in a series of photos of them together through the years on his Instagram account.

“My Angel,” he wrote alongside a picture of him and Harris embracing, while a caption for another pic read, “My Heart.”

Mayweather also called Harris “My Love,” “My Rock,” “My Sweetheart,” “My Family,” and “My Friend.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, according to the Associated Press.

“It will take a while to figure that out,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the outlet.

Authorities are currently handling the case as a death investigation, not a homicide, Lt. Derrick Alfred told CNN.

Mayweather and Harris had a tumultuous relationship when they dated between 1995 and 2010. He was sentenced to 90 days in prison in 2010 on a domestic violence charge against her, USA Today reported.

According to TMZ Sports, “Harris claims she was abused on 6 different occasions. But the criminal case was centered around a Sept. 2010 incident when Harris claimed Floyd entered her Vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair and then attacked her in front of their children,” the outlet writes.

Adding, “Harris claimed their oldest son Koraun sneaked out of the home and alerted a security guard to call police.”

Years later, when Mayweather denied the abuse allegations during an interview with Katie Couric, Harris sued him for $20 million for defamation. The next court date in the case was set for December 2020, according to The Blast.

In an interview with USA Today in 2014, Harris acknowledged, “I was a battered woman,” she said.

Adding, “I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn’t understand what a battered woman was at that time. Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence.”

