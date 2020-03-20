A Simple Guide To At-Home Worship

ED Long & Bre

The effects of COVID-19 are rippling through the country and the world at large, altering the ways we work, play, and worship. As public officials continue to discourage gatherings of large groups, many Christians and people of faith will forego a traditional church service and choose to attend ‘Bedside Baptist’, tuning into a local church’s livestream worship experience.

Here is a guide to making the most of your in-home church experience.

Limit Distractions

People who don’t like working from home generally have this sentiment because home comes with a multitude of distractions, whether it be children, spouses, or a messy environment. The same issues will present themselves when you attempt to usher in the presence of the Lord. You’ll need to create a comfortable space where you can focus.

Work Up A Worship

Before receiving the word, it’s important for us to worship God. Most churches commit the first 30-40 minutes or so of service to worship through music, prayer, and fellowship. Worship is important because it reminds us who God is and who we are to him. Figure out what gets you into the spirit. If your church doesn’t livestream the worship portion of service, create a playlist of songs that you enjoy and that have been impactful in your life. PRAY. Use this time to give thanks and open your heart to the word that is about to be received.

Take Notes

The reason we go to church is to receive the word of God and to fellowship with others who are on the same journey to Christ. Taking notes is key to the at-home church experience because more than likely, once the service stream is over, you will simply go back to whatever it is you were doing before it started, whether that be feeding the kids, doing laundry, or finishing up work. Take notes from the day’s message and try to apply them to your life immediately, as best you can. Study these notes throughout the week and incorporate them into your lifestyle over time. Set goals and follow through. Remember, consistency is key!

Giving Is Still An Option

Some will use not being in an actual house of worship as an excuse not to tithe. Tons of churches now have the option to text-to-give or cash app your tithes and offering. This is a product of churches adjusting to the environment and how we as a society carry money now. Take advantage of the systems your church has put in place.

Phone A Friend for Fellowship

The biggest effect on the church that COVID-19 has had thus far, is the ability to gather and be each other’s presence. Fellowship is a major part of one’s walk with Christ and many find their way to the faith through a loved-one. In this time, it’s crucial that you have a system in place to hold you accountable. Find a friend or members of your church to discuss each week’s service with. Share notes and interpretations and discuss how the message impacted you.

Words by: Bre’ana Singleton

A Simple Guide To At-Home Worship was originally published on mypraiseatl.com