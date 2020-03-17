What You Need To Know — March 17, 2020: Ohio Primary Halted; Idris Elba Positive; Food Stamps Remain

Here’s what you need to know, Tuesday March 17, 2020.

1. Coronavirus Devastates The World… And Idris Got It Too

2. Health Chief Halts Ohio Primary, Three Other States Proceed

3. Federal Judge Blocks Trump Rule That Could Have Cut Food Stamps For Nearly 700,000 People

4. Congressman Bobby Rush Takes On Social Media Giants About Racist COVID-19 Misinformation

5. Happy #WomensHistoryMonth: Dina Asher-Smith

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: