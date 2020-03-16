Russ Rant: Coronavirus Update

Russ warns not to listen to Trump or Pence or anyone from the White House whose goal is to “protect themselves.” At this point we need the White House to “have some empathy,” and share information that is “consistent with the CDC.” The President needs to comfort the American people and make sure that people feel safe. Fox News needs to stop lying. Russ saw elderly white people walking around living life because someone on Fox told them that it was okay, when in reality this is a life or death situation. Especially for the elderly. And most importantly, just because you feel fine doesn’t mean that you are. You could pass the virus on to an elderly loved one. Just stay home folks.

